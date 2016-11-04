JPM vs JK: Stark differences in style

He didn’t waste time to make it clear that Tanzanians would be treated to a different dish. Just a month after checking in at State House, President John Magufuli wrote it in black and white: He would do it a little bit different from his predecessor, Mr Jakaya Kikwete. But was it to be ‘just a little bit’? Posterity will tell.

The Cabinet

For any presidency, the cabinet speak volumes about the course one is taking. That is why a newly-elected President Magufuli took his time to put together is line-up.

While it took Mr Kikwete 14 days to name his cabinet, President Magufuli kept the whole nation waiting with bated breath for a 35 whole days before announcing the faces of the fifth phase government.

He didn’t end there.

Unlike his predecessor’s cabinet, which was roundly criticised as bloated, Dr Magufuli chose a leaner team of 19 ministers and 16 deputies. The fourth phase administration had the biggest team since independence – with 29 ministers and 31 deputies.

The hype that normally follows the announcement of cabinet – the seminars (a.k.a retreat) – was also struck off Dr Magufuli’s orientation plan for his new team. That set the tone for what in the months to follow would be a different path for the new administration.

The few months that followed would see Dr Magufuli turn from the CCM outsider to arguably the most popular leader in Africa as a whole – with many hailing his style of leadership as exactly what the doctor prescribed for an ailing continent.

Results-oriented

Much of what praise Dr Magufuli has had in the past 12 months narrows down to one thing – results. Many have been impressed by the “results-oriented” leader who wants to get things done, and done immediately.

His desire for quick results has, however, been met with criticism as a tell-tale sign of an autocratic style of management that gives very little or no room at all for consultation.

Mr Kikwete, on the other hand, struck many as a “more open” leader whose style was a mix of democratic and laissez-faire management. Unlike the one who came after him, the fourth phase president took his time to think things through – dialoguing with his assistants and in the process delayed taking actions.

Dr Magufuli’s shock therapy over the months won him both praise and a backlash at home and abroad. From surprise visits to government offices to the shock announcements of high-level dismissals, it’s a whole new approach in the manner a president conducted his business in the country.

The list is endless. But many would remember the sacking of Home Affairs minister Charles Kitwanga over allegations that he appeared in Parliament drunk. The incident happened in the morning – on the same day the minister was kicked out.

On the contrary, Mr Kikwete was not known for punishing his errant ministers or officials. He wouldn’t just kick out, especially where there is room for appeal or the benefit of doubt. One of the few high-profile dismissals under the fourth phase government was that of the then Lands and Human Settlement minister Prof Anna Tibaijuka. But her sacking over the Tegeta Escrow account saga did not happen overnight.

A fortnight ago, a no-nonsense President Magufuli fired a district executive director who had been arrested and consequently charged with threatening traffic police. The DED’s fate was sealed in two days. This was a stark difference from Mr Kikwete’s tendency of leaving some major problems to sort out themselves – typical cases are that of the rot at the Dar es Salaam Port and Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

Even after making ‘mistakes’ in appointments, President Magufuli has not been thinking twice about reversing his decisions. He has made and reversed some appointments almost immediately.

Diplomacy and international relations

But their differences could be understood in the context of the diplomat that Mr Kikwete was. Before his rise to the country’s highest office, the then youthful Kikwete served as Foreign Affairs minister under the Benjamin Mkapa administration. For him, apparently, diplomacy formed the style of his administration while for his successor, who served as Works minister before, it’s all about work and delivering results at any cost.

That difference has also been noted in the manner the two leaders relates with the outside world. Mr Kikwete did not waste time to travel far and wide even in his first year as president putting Tanzania on the world map and engaging the international community in forging partnership.

President Magufuli has, apparently chosen a more of an ‘inside-out’ approach with regards to internationals relations. When he assumed leadership, he said he would not be in any rush to travel out, but instead would dedicate much of his time to ‘cleaning-up’ the house and deliver on the promises he made to Tanzanians.

Handling of the opposition

President Kikwete proved to be ‘more democratic’ by embracing the opposition and their demands. Under Mr Kikwete’s leadership, opposition parties got most of their demands met through dialogue or otherwise. There was also always a greater chance than now of meeting the President and discussing with him to reach a consensus on contentious issue.

Yet the seasoned politician that he is, Mr Kikwete always assured that even after allowing the opposition to have their way, he still had the last laugh at the end of the day. One can argue that thanks to his shrewdness, the sly Kikwete outsmarted the demanding opposition.

President Magufuli has a different approach. He has made it abundantly clear in his first year in office that he would not play any games with the opposition. He has shut them out leaving little or no room for talks. That was sealed with the declaration that there wouldn’t be any politicking till the next elections in 2020.

It’s a different route altogether that the President has taken. Many would say unlike his predecessor, Dr Magufuli is not a politician – hence his focus on his role as the most senior public servant.

As a CCM chairman, he has so far gone only as far as issuing warnings against abuse of party assets and funds. Under Mr Kikwete, CCM weathered all sorts of political storms, the last one being the mass exodus of its prominent members led by the former President’s the closest ally, former Prime Minister dward Lowassa.