By Valentine Oforo

Parliament pays last respects to Chadema MP

By Valentine Oforo

@TheCitizenTz

news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai have led Members of Parliament in paying their last respects to Chadema legislator Elly Macha.

High profile figures in government and private sector joined MPs on Parliament grounds for a requiem mass led by assistant Bishop Samuel Muhina of the KKKT in Dodoma.

Dr Macha will be laid to rest today in Kirua Vunjo, Moshi Rural, Kilimanjaro Region.

Glowing tributes flowed to Dr Macha, who died on March 31while undergoing treatment in the UK. She was praised for her role in fighting for the cause of the disabled.

“Dr Macha had a meaningful contribution in Parliament, and made her voice heard on education matters and the improvement of the lives of people living with disability,” the Prime Minister said.

Speaker Ndugai said Dr Macha’s death is “a major blow to the nation”.

