An unmatched determination to deliver on promises

By Abdulrahman Kinana

Since his inauguration as President of the United Republic of Tanzania one year ago, Dr John Pombe Magufuli has managed to implement a good number of election promises he made during presidential campaign.

One of Dr Magufuli’s applauded moves since he became president has been an intensified fight against corruption, a lightning rod for mass discontent across the country. When inaugurating the 11th Parliament in Dodoma shortly after he was sworn in as the fifth president, Dr Magufuli announced tough measures to curb corruption, cut wasteful spending and improve public services.

Although it’s too early to pass judgement on the implementation of all the promises made in the CCM election manifesto, there is no doubt that the President has so far lived up to his promises and to the responsibilities of his office.

We are only in the first quarter of the first budget of the current administration, but Dr Magufuli has shown zeal and determination to deliver on his campaign promises and should therefore be supported by all well-meaning Tanzanians.

One good thing about the President is that he is deeply and sincerely honest himself. Unlike many politicians who don’t mean what they say, Dr Magufuli has proved to be a sincere man and fulfills what he says.

It is for this reason that he has succeeded to restore accountability and rigorous fiscal discipline in government. A year into his first five-year reign, President Magufuli has demonstrated his government’s determination to deliver the change the people of Tanzania have called for to rebuild the country which is richly endowed with natural resources.

In the meantime, work is well underway to rebuild the country’s economy, return quality services, further renovate infrastructure and strengthen the local environment and communities.

As a result of fiscal discipline exhibited by Dr Magufuli’s administration one year down the line, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has just given green light to his government to borrow on concessional and non concessional terms. This means, the IMF has confidence in the government financial and economic management.

The President’s efficiency drive has also focused on tax collection to improve domestic revenue. There is notable increase in revenue collection from 1 trillion shillings when he assumed power to nearly 1.5 trillion shillings just in one year.

The President has been issuing strong statements against tax evasion and has been repeatedly stressed on the consumers to ask for legal receipts after buying, a culture which was not there before.

To fulfill his promise on fiscal discipline, the President announced a range of cost-cutting measures, including cutting down unnecessary foreign trips and seminars. He went on to scrap some national ceremonies, diverting the funds to other development projects, including construction of roads.

Dr Magufuli’s crackdown on corruption and wasteful spending has literally silenced the opposition politicians who were in the recent past increasingly lifting the anti-corruption banner, accusing the ruling CCM of embracing corrupt elements. It’s the opinion of many analysts that the clampdown on corruption will surely become the cornerstone of President Magufuli’s legacy.

As for the pledge to ensure quality education, on coming to power the President immediately announced implementation of the free education policy for children enrolled in primary and ordinary level secondary schools.

The aim of this government initiative is to see to it that children from lower income families attend school and attain education. Massive increase in enrollment in the first year of the implementation of free education policy suggests that in the past many were not able to attend school due to their parents’ financial constraints.

Similarly, the shortage of desks in schools which was seen as a critical problem is now a thing of the past. The President himself spearheaded the campaign to ensure desks were available in all schools across the country.

President Magufuli’s critics contend that his first year in office has witnessed what is currently seen as cash circulation slow down. But he has always maintained that this may have come as a result of his government’s efforts to curb shoddy deals and extravagant spending.

Another reason is the government’s efforts to service huge local and international debts whose time has come to maturity to maintain credit worthiness.

As debt obligations are met disbursement of funds for delivery of the provision of free education and other basic services is in full swing.

There are also criticisms to the effect that the government is ignoring the private sector. But as a matter of fact, CCM policy is very clear on this; that the private sector is the engine of growth, and therefore can never be excluded in the process of bringing prosperity to this country.

We all know that mining, oil and gas, infrastructure and the service industry are key in transforming the country and graduating it to a middle income economy. The President himself pronounced this very clearly when inaugurating the current parliament last November. He expressed his commitment to fully support the private sector in the government’s resolve to industrialise the country.

He even further pointed out the difficulties faced in investing in the country as a result of red tape, bureaucracy, unnecessary delays and corruption. The private sector is challenged to take proactive measures to engage the government. At the same time, government ministers and senior officials in all departments are obliged to translate the President’s commitment to the private sector in practical terms.

CCM policy on the role of the private sector in creating wealth and employment is not only defined but strategically placed to transform the country.

In his recently concluded visit to neighbouring Kenya, President Magufuli emphasised the need to promote cross-border trading and investments between the countries of the East African Community (EAC). The President emphasised the same during his visit to Uganda and Rwanda.

This is yet another clear evidence on President Magufuli’s foreign policy approach, that of promoting good neighbourliness and regional integration.

One of the mega projects in the CCM manifesto is the construction of a Standard Gauge Railway to link Tanzania and the landlocked countries of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi to facilitate transport in the central corridor.

This line will significantly contribute to the economic development not only of Tanzania but also of other EAC partner states and neighbouring DRC. Initial preparations are already underway and the government’s commitment to undertake and complete the project within the next four years has been made clear by the President and echoed by his ministers.

In a bid to revamp the ailing national flag carriers, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), the government has already purchased two new aircrafts and plans are underway for the government to purchase two additional bigger aircrafts for international trips.

To show that he is a daring president, after a commitment to shift the capital to Dodoma was made 40 years ago, Dr Magufuli started implementing the decision, in just one year.

He has put it clear that he wants to see the government and its institutions move to Dodoma in the next four years and allow Dar es Salaam to set up as a fully fledged international commercial city.

It is because of his commitment to serve Tanzanians it came as no surprise when his government attracted praise for its determination to address issues of corruption, poor performance and efficiency, in a Twaweza opinion poll released a month ago.

Eighty per cent of respondents, who were asked to give their views on opposition activities, were of the opinion that Tanzanians of all political affiliations should the government in bringing development to the country, now that elections were over.