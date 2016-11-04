Business community upbeat as clock ticks

The business community has praised President John Magufuli’s industrialisation drive, saying it has further brightened the country’s economic prospects.

Tanzania hopes to become a semi-industrialised middle-income economy by 2025.

Speaking to The Citizen in separate interviews, senior officials of the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) and the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) said Dr Magufuli had started to implement what he promised during last year’s election campaigns. TCCIA president Ndibalema Mayanja commended measures being taken by Dr Magufuli’s government to improve infrastructure.

“We appreciate what is being done by the President. He has been a catalyst in driving forward the industrialisation agenda,” he said, adding that TCCIA was ready to play a pivotal role in efforts to ensure that Tanzania attains Vision 2025.

Dr Mayanja said it was encouraging that the government had been engaging the private sector from district to national level to discuss various issues related to the industrialisation agenda.

He also commended Dr Magufuli’s crackdown on laxity and impropriety in public service, saying measures being taken would go a long way in making it easier to do business in the country and levelling the playing field.

“For a long time we have consistently been ranked low in terms of ease of doing business, and corruption has been mostly to blame for this state of affairs. Hopefully, we have reached a turning point. It must not be lost on us that investors prefer countries whose governments are tough on corruption.” Dr Mayanja said.

He added, however, that raising capital was still a major change in Tanzania, and TCCIA was in talks with various financial institutions to persuade them to offer inexpensive credit to businesses.

CTI chairman Samuel Nyantahe commended the government’s renewed efforts to boost industrial growth and ensure the country attains its goal of become a middle-income economy by 2025.

“Business leaders from all sectors of the economy are now reading from the same script as far as industrialisation of concerned. This is a good and encouraging sign,” he said.