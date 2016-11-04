Did women get enough space in JPM’s cabinet?

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari made controversial remarks recently concerning his wife’s criticism of his leadership. He said she belonged to the kitchen, his living room and the ‘other’ room. The internet exploded. Our own President, Dr John Magufuli, has made similar remarks concerning where his wife Janeth belongs. He said he only eats food prepared by his wife, which gave the impression that he had reduced the First Lady’s position to that of cook.

When Samia Suluhu was picked to be Dr Magufuli’s running mate last year’s General Election, it was considered a good sign for women representation in the fifth phase government. And in his campaign as CCM’s presidential candidate, he said that he had every intention to empower women to reach higher ranks in his government if he was elected President.

The media also reported that the presidential nominee supported the 50/50 agenda in all decision-making bodies and administrative positions. He declared that this was one of his top priorities. He even said that he believed in ‘women power’. In one incident, he said that Suluhu’s appointment was proof of his faith in women and acknowledgement of their contribution to development. He even made a call on other leaders to promote gender equality.

However, feminists and gender activists say that President Magufuli has not kept his promise.

Dr Vicensia Shule, board director of the Tanzania Gender Networking Programme (TGNP), is of the view that feminist issues are not a priority in this government. She explains that in the previous government, it was widely campaigned for women to be included in leadership roles at all levels. There are more women toiling in agriculture and industries. There are probably more women than men who voted for Dr Magufuli. Their contribution to the economy and politics is huge. Shouldn’t there be more women representation in power?

“We were on the right track. However, looking at the direction the current President has taken, I can say that we are back to where we were 20 years ago. He is eliminating women in leadership. President Jakaya Kikwete had more women in his government. We thought that having a woman for Vice President would mean something, change something, but it didn’t,” she said.

“We have failed,” said Dr Shule, referring to activists on women rights. “The President doesn’t see that women have a role in governance. It is time we reflect on where we have come from, where we are and where are we going. We must remind the President of this. But I must sadly say, we have failed.”

However, the numbers show a different story. Mr Kikwete’s inaugural cabinet in 2005 had seven women ministers, the highest in the nation’s history at the time. There were 11 women in his final cabinet. After the 2010 General Election he appointed a 55-person cabinet comprising 30 senior ministers and 25 deputies. But only 13 of all these were women, equivalent to 23 per cent. Nine women were in senior cabinet positions while four were appointed as deputy ministers.

When Dr Magufuli became president, he was commended for reducing the cabinet from 60 members to just 35. His inaugural team comprised 19 ministers and 16 deputies. Among these, 11 were women, equivalent to 31 per cent. Six women in senior cabinet position while five were appointed as deputy ministers. In essence, Magufuli is doing better than Kikwete did when it comes to women representation in the cabinet.

But Dr Shule says that the patriarchy has favoured men in general. President Magufuli has been appointing engineers, doctors and army generals to hold various positions. The education system has produced less women in each of these fields, which means less chances for women to be put in positions of power.

Reading between the lines

Addressing wananchi in August this year, President Magufuli made statements that seemed controversial. He said, “Ndani ya kipindi changu, fyatueni watoto wa kutosha. Watasoma bure,” which translates, “During my presidency, have as many children as you want. They will study for free.”

The problem with such a statement is that it is hard to tell if he was serious or not. “I don’t think he was joking,” says Ms Halima Lila, Founder of Health Centre for Children, Girls and Women in Tanzania. “He is a powerful person. A man of his calibre can’t just talk like that. People look up to him with great esteem. They listen to him.”

She says that she has faced a lot of challenges since that statement was made. When she goes out to provide education on family planning she is often told that the President said people should ‘fyatua’ - have as many children as they want. “If the President said today ‘you must use contraceptives’, people would listen to him. That’s how much power he has,” she says.

Ms Maureen Oduor of Women Deliver’s Young Leader echoes Halima’s sentiments. She says: “The President’s comments brings down our family planning efforts to zero. This is a matter of life and death. Many lives are saved through them. He speaks on such matters in such a careless way, which is disheartening.”

Only 28 per cent of the population in Tanzania is currently using family planning methods. And a majority of married couples are not using any. Maureen adds: “We have a long way to go. We don’t see gender issues being streamlined at the municipal level. Are girls considered in development programmes at the local government level? We need to do an assessment on this.”