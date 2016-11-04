First Lady still living in the shadow of JPM

When Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said his wife belonged to his kitchen a few weeks ago, the internet exploded, sparking a fierce sexism row. Well in Tanzania, our First Lady Janet Magufuli had her job well cut by President John Magufuli. As he marks 12 months in office, we can only assume she is effectively doing her role as the mother of the nation and ensuring the President is well fed. It was quite telling when President Magufuli disbanded the State House catering department stating that his wife would prepare his food. Tanzanians got that and it sank without activists questioning the President’s view on women given the pronouncement. So far, she has scored well as a loving wife raising a prayerful family winning her praises from a cross section of Tanzanians.

But there are some people who are still wondering what significant role the First Lady would play in public since the State House is both a presidential residence and an office so community service is inherent. US First Lady Michelle Obama for instance has been very visible and vocal but our situation in Africa is different so we can’t draw comparisons.

In Tanzania, the title has also shifted with Mrs Magufuli’s predecessor Salma Kikwete, wife of former president Jakaya Kikwete who founded Wanawake na Maendeleo (Wama), an organization championing women and children’s development. This gave her so much prominence in the country. She was also actively involved in HIV/Aids war from the moment the husband ascended into the top office and even became the Vice President of Eastern Region of the Organisation of First Ladies Against HIV/Aids putting her on the continental pedestal. Her involvement in tackling HIV prevention went beyond continental borders as she later teamed up with Unesco and Unaids.

Anna Mkapa, wife to Tanzanian third president Benjamin Mkapa also won the hearts of many with her war on malaria, which put her on elevated global platform. She scooped the 2006 First Lady Malaria Advocate of the Year Award.

What is Janet up to?

Though she now accompanies the President to some functions, Mrs Magufuli seems to prefer quiet life away from the limelight unlike other first ladies who use their spouses’ elevated political platform to either be extravagant or tackle several causes. In many nations, First Ladies have taken up causes and tailored their behaviors through partisan agenda. And they usually comport themselves as their countries’ moral authority. So far, she has reached out to the elderly giving them food and other basic needs. Many thought she had finally found a cause, which would keep her active and near the masses, but she quietly left that stage as soon as she came after such gestures in Mwanza, Dar es Salaam and Morogoro regions. In her latest public appearance, Mrs Magufuli has traded her neatly braided hair for a more natural look with trimmed hair making many joke that she has been told to cut down spending though her beauty still radiates. At least, she is an example to follow in fashion and manner with some women adopting her new hairstyle.

Though we still can’t rightfully place our fingers and tap misogyny button on President Magufuli and assume that he has pushed the wife to the back row, some women activists think such is the case.

Salma Maoulidi, the founder of first feminist movement in Tanzania, The Sahiba Sisters Foundation argues that President Magufuli’s public pronouncements about women points to the fact that it is not the First Lady’s choice to stay at home.

“You heard the President saying that women take back seat in his culture, and you also heard him talking about wives during the former Dar es Salaam mayor Didas Masaburi’s funeral, that tells you his views on women. I believe these pronouncements to an extent have a role to play on the First Lady’s solitude,” she points out.

She goes on to emphasise the fact that the First Lady was actively involved in public service before President Magufuli ascended to office adding that Mrs Magufuli was a teacher and was of great service to this nation.

“She was a working woman with ambitions who sacrificed her passion, pension to take up the new role of a First Lady,” she explains.

She also points out that First Ladies can make deliberate move to play unique role for their countries since the African Union (AU) has created continental initiaves such as maternal health, girl-child among others, which these women can take up.

“It looks like either President Magufuli does not understand emerging roles of First Ladies in the face of changing gender roles in the society contrary to what popular opinion demand,” she states.

Ms Maoulid also adds that the ruling party has failed to put Magufuli on check on his appointment of women since Tanzania is below the target as far as gender equality is concerned.

Don’t put Janet in a corner

However, not everyone thinks Mrs Magufuli should be confined to the emerging roles of former presidents’ spouses since it is not really clear what she should do owing to the fact that her position is not an elected one thus carries no formal responsibilities.