Has JPM succeeded in taming crime

Violent crime made headlines during President John Magufuli’s one year in office despite the Head of State’s well-documented tough stance against the scourge.

Nearly 40 people have been killed and scores others wounded in about ten major incidents that have rocked the country since Dr Magufuli assumed office on November 5, last year.

Dr Magufuli said when campaigning in the run-up to last year’s General Election that his government would adopt a zero-tolerance approach to violent crime, adding that the days of armed robbers and other violent criminals were numbered.

Addressing a campaign rally at Mashujaa grounds in Mtwara, he said police officers who would kill armed robbers would not face prosecution, and would instead be rewarded. Not surprisingly, the statement was widely criticised by human rights activists.

The first test for Dr Magufuli’s government came on December 8, last year, when gunmen stormed CRDB Bank and DCB Bank branches in Chanika, Dar es Salaam, where they shot dead two security guards and wounded four others before fleeing with Sh20 million.

About two months later, gangsters struck at Access Bank’s Mbagala branch in the city and made off with an unspecified amount of cash, but this time police’s response was swift and deadly. Four suspects were shot dead and three firearms recovered barely two hours after the robbery.

The following day, police shot dead three terror suspects in Arusha and recovered ammunition, explosives and military uniform. Police said the suspects were also found with two flags bearing an Arabic inscription that was associated with militant groups outside Tanzania.

With security high on the agenda, Dr Magufuli on March 13, this year, appointed four retired senior army officers and a retired senior police officer as regional commissioners.

The appointees were retired major generals Ezekiel Kyunga (Geita) Salum Kijuu (Kagera) and Raphael Muhuga (Katavi) and retired Brigadier General Emmanuel Maganga, who was posted to Kigoma. Retired Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Zelothe Stephen became the new Rukwa RC.

The new regional commissioners had express directives to restore security in their respective regions. Speaking after swearing the RCs in, President Magufuli said it was a shame that over 50 years after the country gained independence buses were still being escorted by police at night in some regions for fear being attacked by highway robbers.

He added that he had deliberately picked retired senior military and police officers as RCs so that they could address security concerns in regions they would be in charge of.

But barely one month later, four people were shot dead during a robbery at a bakery in Tanga, where gunmen grabbed about Sh10 million. Police gunned down four more suspects in a shootout at Amboni caves on the city’s outskirts. Four suspects were also arrested in connection with the raid

Just as the dust was settling after the Tanga incident, masked attackers stormed a mosque in Mwanza and hacked three people to death as they prayed. Those brutally murdered included the imam at the mosque, Ferouz Ismail.

Tanga was back in the headlines after armed attackers struck at Kibatini Village at midnight and killed eight men by slitting their throats. The men were taken from three houses in the area, according to police.

On June 27, police in Dar es Salaam shot dead two suspects linked to the killings in Tanga and Mwanza. They were identified as Mohammed Abdallah and Salum Said, alias Tall.

The nation was shaken again on August 24 when gunmen ambushed and shot dead four police officers during an evening change of guard at CRDB Bank’s Mbande branch on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam. The gangsters sped off on motorcycles after taking three firearms from the slain officers. They did not enter the bank.

Police launched a huge security crackdown following the killings, and several suspects were shot dead in a gun battle in Mkuranga District, Cost Region, three days after the incident. A police officer, Thomas Njuki, was also killed in the operation.

The Mbande incident and subsequent security crackdown took place about two months after Dr Magufuli chided the Police Force for appearing to be losing the war on violent crime.

Launching a community-based programme at Biafra grounds in Dar es Salaam on June 25, he directed the Police Force to clamp down hard on crime and guarantee the security of law-abiding citizens and their property.

“The police are well trained and have the best weapons. There is no reason gangsters should be left to threaten the security of people and their property,” he said. Dr Magufuli said he was saddened by frequent reports of gangsters attacking innocent people, robbing them and escaping without being caught, adding that police should be uncompromising towards armed criminals.

He said armed criminals must not be treated with kid gloves, and should be “neutralised” immediately.

President Magufuli said the community police initiative was making crime worse instead of reducing it.

“This idea of community policing is not tough enough on criminals. It is akin to giving in to criminals and dialoguing with them. What is there to talk about with armed criminals? Once they are caught they should be punished.”

He said there was no need for police officers to be soft on crime and should use their guns accordingly to tame crime, adding that police must not become “fearful” to an extent that they are attacked frequently and robbed of their firearms.

“Criminals should fear police, and not the other way round,” Dr Magufuli said.

The President’s hardline stance on security was not limited to crime. Earlier in the year he warned the opposition coalition Ukawa against going ahead with its “Defiance Day” nationwide protests and rallies, which, he said, were a threat to peace and security.

Addressing a public rally in Manyoni District, Singida Region, Dr Magufuli said he was not the one to be “tested”.