By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba on Thursday directed the Immigration Department to stop issuing passports to groups of people intending to travel outside the country in search of jobs. Mr Nchemba said the directive took immediate effect and should remain in force until further notice.

Addressing a press conference at Immigration Department headquarters in Dar es Salaam, Mr Nchemba said the decision was taken following complaints that the majority of Tanzanians who travelled outside the country in search of jobs were mistreated and led miserable lives.

“We will start issuing passports again only after we are satisfied that Tanzanians who go abroad to look for jobs are in safe hands and won’t be mistreated," he said.

Mr Nchemba added: We are currently working to establish a proper system that will enable the government to effectively communicate with our embassies in countries where Tanzanians travel to in search on jobs with a view to ensuring that their basic rights are safeguarded."

In another development, Mr Nchemba ordered the representatives of six Indian companies operating in Tanzania to report at Immigration headquarters on Thursday to respond to allegations of violating regulations governing work permits.

"I’m told that there are people are applying for permits to come and work in the county, but once they secure the permits, they illegally engage in other types of jobs, contrary to what is indicated on the documents. This has to stop," he said.