Police fires tear gas to disperse Chadema supporters

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Police in Kinondoni District, Dar es Salaam on Friday February 16 used teargas canisters to disperse Chadema supporters who had staged demonstrations at the office of the returning officer Mr Aron Kagurumjuli.

Leaders and supporters of the main opposition party, led by Chadema Chairman Freeman Mbowe matched to the office of Mr Kagurumjuli, as the crowd demanded introduction letters for their poll agents ahead of tomorrow’s by-elections.

The National Electoral Commission (Nec) organized the by-elections Kinondoni and Siha Constituencies and eight wards after positions became vacant for various reasons.

On Friday, before concluding the by-election campaigns rallies at the Buibui Grounds in Kinondoni, Mr Mbowe said until that evening, party’s agents were yet to be provided with introduction letters that provide access to the polling stations.

“Yesterday, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) director, Mr Ramadhan Kailima promised that our agents will be provided with introduction letters today, something they have not done,” he charged.

“Due to that situation, we are supposed to go to his office after this meeting to collect letters for our agents.”