Downpour causes floods in Dar

 

By Elizabeth Edward @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Temeke. A downpour that lasted for half an hour in various areas of Temeke District in Dar es Salaam on March 15, this year, has caused some effects, particularly in the area of Mbagala Rangitatu.

The Mcl Digital team went to the area and found stagnated rainy water in drainages while traders were arranging their business items in the streets, trying to counter the situation.

The downpour caused make-shift bridges to be swept away by overflown running water and traffic queues as vehicles were moving slowly to avoid the flooded water on roads.

In the area of Tandika there were also flooded water on roads that caused vehicles to pass through in difficult.


