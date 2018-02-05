Lesotho delegation visits Tanzania to study road maintenance

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Maintaining and rehabilitating roads is proving to be a big challenge in many African countries, a delegation from Lesotho on a study tour of Tanzania has observed.

Lesotho’s Minister for Public Works and Transport, Mr Lehlohonolo Moramotse, said in Dar es Salaam on Monday that his country spent a lot of money building roads, but maintaining them had been “very difficult”.

“We currently have no proper way of carrying out rehabilitation or maintenance of our roads. We just re-construct them when they become damaged,” he said.

This, Mr Moramotse added, was costing the country a lot of money annually.

“Our road facilities are currently worth 50 billion rand (Sh9.3 trillion), and we expect to spend more if better ways will not be found soon.

“We decided to visit Tanzania to learn how we can adopt new rehabilitation and maintenance systems in order to reduce costs,” Mr Moramotse said.