Magufuli to communicate with CCM leaders electronically

President John Magufuli 

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTz mjuma@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The Chairman of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) President John Magufuli will start to communicate with the party’s leaders across the country digitally.

This was revealed by CCM publicity and ideology secretary Mr Humphrey Polepole in Monduli, when he was concluding his is day tour of Arusha.

Mr Polepole said the party has already distributed computers to its regional and regional headquarters across the country.

He added that apart from communicating with party’s officials across the country, the chairman President will get udate on implementation of various development projects.

Other national party’s leaders will also be able to communicate through the system with their subordinates.

 He also reiterated for the need of CCM leaders and officials to protect party’s resources.

 

 

 


