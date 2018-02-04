By Janeth Muhizi @janethmuhizi News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Majaliwa Kassim Majaliwa has called upon all government ministries to initiate policies, guidelines and other regulatory frameworks aimed at improving services to people with disabilities.

Mr Majaliwa made the call in Dar es Salaam yesterday when he attended the 25th annual gathering of people with disabilities organized by IPP Chairman Reginald Abraham Mengi and his wife Jacqueline Mengi.

“I urge all ministries and government departments to report each year on how much you have allocated for improving services to people living with disabilities,” the prime minister said – noting that the government is fully committed in helping people with disabilities to realize their dreams.

He also took the opportunity to remind people with disabilities and the families of people living with disabilities not to hide them, stressing that the government has prepared a special program intended to help such disadvantaged persons socially and economically.

“The fifth-phase government – and, especially our President, Dr John Magufuli – is committed to make sure that people with disabilities are supported,” Mr Majaliwa said.

He has also appealed to Dr Mengi to establish a ‘Reginald Mengi Disabled Foundation,’ pledging government support to it through different ways and means.

In that regard, the Magufuli government will help such a Foundation, including donating funds for it to finance different programs, including annual gatherings.

“I call upon IPP experts to make sure that they establish the proposed Foundation as soon as possible – and the government is able, willing and ready to support the Foundation in pursuing its objective of aiding people living with disabilities,” the prime minister stated – and, just as soon, pledged a donation of Sh10 million for starters in setting up the envisaged Foundation.

For his part, the IPP Chairman and host of the gathering, Dr. Reginald Mengi, said the rights of people with disabilities must be respected, and they should always be given priority by society.



“This is the 24th time that IPP Limited has organized this event which aims at fostering peace and togetherness between people living with disabilities and non-disabled,” Mengi explained.