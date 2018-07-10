AU court to start Legal Aid Fund

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. A Legal Aid Fund to support litigants seeking services of the African Court on Human and People’s Rights (AfCHPR) will finally be launched soon.

Robert Eno, the registrar of the Arusha-based judicial organ of the African Union (AU), confirmed here yesterday that the process to set up the fund were in final stages.

Funds for the facility will be solicited from AU member states, which have ratified the creation of the court and development partners.

“We only have a few things to sort out before the launch of the fund. Probably, by December, it will be launched,” he told The Citizen at the start of a training for counsels registered to serve the court.

The Fund will be operationalized under the framework of the Legal Aid programme by the court in support of litigants who could not afford the cost of filing a case.

None of the officials of the court could reveal the amount needed for the seed money or the contributions made so far by parties to the judicial organ. At one time, Tanzania promised to raise $100,000 (about Sh227.5 million) for the fund, but until February this year, no money had been remitted by the host country for the facility.

The three-day training involving lawyers from across the continent is intended to enable the counsels to represent their clients more effectively in cases filed before the court.

The 30-plus counsels registered with the AfCHPR will also be equipped with court’s judicial aspects relating to the legal aid scheme.

The first such training took place in Arusha in August last year, bringing to 74 the total number of lawyers trained to represent indigent applicants.

Launching the exercise at Mt. Meru Hotel, AfCHPR President Sylvain Ore stressed the need for legal aid to the litigants as articulated in the protocol that established the judicial body.

“You will be required to help the litigants to acquire the necessary know-how to effectively assist the court in its mission of administration of justice”, he said.

The court, which has 11 judges from the AU member states, meets four times a year in ordinary sessions and may also hold extra-ordinary sessions.

As of June this year,it had received 178 applications and finalised or determined 48 of them.