CSOs’ advice on renewable energy

By George Sembony @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Civil society organizations (CSOs) have advised the Norwegian oil company Statoil (now Equinor) to invest in renewable sources and technologies in Tanzania to help the country do away with dependence on hydro-based power.

Speaking on behalf of members of the CSOs at a meeting between the CSOs under the umbrella of Green Reference Group (GRG), Mr Roy Namgera said that Tanzania has a lot of potential in the development of renewable energy.

Mr Namgera, who is also the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Energy Programme Lead said that Norway has a lot of experience in developing renewable resources and has elaborate plans for reducing dependency on traditional sources of electricity and even when there is a problem in their traditional sources of electricity such as nuclear power and solid fuels (coal and lignite).

“In Norway, renewable sources account for 22 per cent of the country’s share of power generation mix-pie,” he said. According to Mr Namgera, who also the mentioned the potential energy sources as including solar, wind and geothermal, said information from the company shows that Statoil’s strategy was to transition into a mixed energy provider, and has invested in renewables such as wind and solar energy.

Eighty five per cent (85) of the world is dependent on energy from fossil fuels, and until now there are no alternative renewable energy sources that are able to cover the demand.

Statoil has been in Tanzania since 2007 when it signed a Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for Block 2 with the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC).

Major gas discoveries have been made offshore Tanzania and the country emerges as a potential large gas producer in East Africa. In block 2, Equinor together with partner ExxonMobil has discovered 23Tcf of gas.

If sanctioned, the information said, a liquified natural gas (LNG) development could offer significant long-term benefits to Tanzania, mainly through domestic gas, government revenues, employment and local content.

Speaking on behalf of company, Nicholaus Kinyauthe said the firm would increase and strengthen cooperation with CSOs, and urged the organisations to change tack and target high decision makers and bodies.