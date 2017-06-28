CUF row: Seif faction vows to sue Rita

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz. nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Civic United Front (CUF) faction led by Secretary General Seif Shariff Hamad has resolved to sue the Registration Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita) for registering board of trustee members from Prof Ibrahim Lipumba’s faction.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr Hamad said during its meeting held on June 22, 2017 in Zanzibar, the party’s executive committee in Zanzibar agreed to petition the High Court to suspend all cases in various courts in the country until the main case against Rita was decided.

“Rita has a case to answer because they registered board members without investigating and being satisfied with their membership within CUF and whether they were nominated by the right party authorities according to our constitution,” he said.

“It is my belief that the High Court will see the importance of our petition and provide justice to this issue to circumvent CUF from entering into unnecessary dispute because of entertaining a few people who have plotted to sabotage the party,” he added.

Last week, the faction under national chairman Ibrahim Lipumba announced that its members had been registered by Rita to form the party’s board of trustees. Mr Thomas Malima, who introduced himself as the board’s secretary, said in its first meeting, the board had resolved to drop all cases facing the party.