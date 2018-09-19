Chadema’s Makene still grilled by police, Mambosasa unaware

By Fortune Francis @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema’s Communications head Tumaini Makene is still being questioned by the Dar es Salaam Police in the department of cybercrimes.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, on September 19, Makene’s lawyer Fred Kihwelo said his client was still being questioned pending investigations on chadema.blogsport.com blog and its content.

“Police have declined to grant him bail on grounds that they were continuing with investigations. But, my client was arrested since yesterday, therefore he deserved to be granted bail today,” he said.

He said any member of the party can own a blog bearing the name, noting that holding his client for such a long time without granting him bail was an arbitrary violation of the law.

Yesterday, party’s director of protocol, communications and foreign affairs John Mrema said in a statement that Mr Makene was arrested when he reported to the Central Police where he went to respond to a summonses by the Dar es Salaam Zonal Criminal Officer (ZCO).