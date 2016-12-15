‘Child mothers’ to be back in school

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya jmesomapya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children Ummy Mwalimu yesterday said the government was looking into the possibility of allowing pregnant primary and secondary schoolgirls to resume studies after giving birth.

She said this during the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of Unicef. The event was attended by, among others, retired President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, as the guest of honour, and UN Resident Coordinator Alvaro Rodriguez.

“There’s a need to give a second chance to these girls to reduce the rate of violence against them, which is aggravated by ignorance. Uneducated women are the most vulnerable to sexual and domestic violence because they are ignorant about their rights,” she explained.

Ms Mwalimu elaborated that dismissing them from school denied them a chance to become financially and socially independent in the future and blocked the realisation of their potential to prevent further gender violence in society.

“I’ve been receiving cases of pregnant schoolgirls, who are highly gifted academically and it’s a pity that under the circumstances we cannot do much and their future is literally ruined,” she added.

In another development, Ms Mwalimu said a demographic and health survey report - to be launched today - showed there had been a decrease in the rate of children born with disabilities from 42 per cent in 2010 to 34 per cent last year. She noted that studies showed there was a link between certain disabilities and diet deficiency, especially during pregnancy. Ms Mwalimu commended Unicef for its commitment and partnering with the government and other stakeholders in safeguarding security and safety of children across the country.

She added that Unicef’s 2011 study that examined children’s welfare in the country exposed the intensity and manners in which minors were abused, thus paving the way for the formulation and implementation of relevant policies that provided for the protection of children’s rights.

“Through this study we have initiated several programmes to promote public awareness. This includes offering training to nannies, parents and guardians on how to protect children from sexual violence,” she voiced.

For her part, Unicef Country Representative Maniza Zaman said recently over 300 children dies daily from preventable causes, while 40 per cent didn’t access HIV treatment, when in need and 85 per cent children under five didn’t have birth certificates across the country.

She added that it was projected that by 2050 the population of children would be 50 million that was why it was vital to lay the foundation that protects their well-being.

Retired President Mwinyi, for his part, expressed concerns over the challenge of street children.