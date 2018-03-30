Friday, March 30, 2018

Five perish in a road accident in Ngara

The accident occurred on Thursday around 4.00Pm at K9 hill in Ngara district, involve  one of the eight buses which carried refugees who have volunteered to return home.

By Shaaban Ndyamukama @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Ngara. Five people have died and some others sustained injuries in an accident that involved bus carrying refugees who were returned to Burundi from Nduta camp in Kibondo district, Kigoma region.

Speaking to The Citizen, Kagera Region Police Commander Augustino Olomi confirmed the accident saying three female and two male died on spot.

“The bodies of the deceased are yet to be identified, number of the injuries will also be known later on,” he said.

One of the eyewitnesses to the incident who is bus driver Amiri Muruko said the incident accident occurred shortly after shuttle carryingrefugees accomplished the steep hill.

On his part driver of the overturned bus, Saud Hussein said the accident was caused by technical problems on break system.

