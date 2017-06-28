Foreign investors allowed in Tanzania IPOs

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

It’s now official that foreign investors will be allowed to participate in the initial public offerings (IPOs) of telecommunication companies after the government amended law to open the stock market.

Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) said in a statement Wednesday that appropriate arrangements are being finalized to enable the foreigners participate.

Electronic and Postal Communication Act (EPOCA) 2010 requires the telecommunication firms to offload 25 per cent of their stake through IPO but foreign investors including those from the East African Community member states were blocked out.

“The restrictions on participation of non-Tanzanian investors in the Initial Public Offers (IPO) of the telecommunication companies have been removed following the amendments of the Electronic and Postal Communication Act (EPOCA) 2010 by the Finance Bill 2017,” the statement said.

So far, only Vodacom Tanzania PLC that has issued shares worth Sh476 billion although the results are yet to be announced.