Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Foreign investors allowed in Tanzania IPOs

In Summary

  • Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) said in a statement Wednesday that appropriate arrangements are being finalized to enable the foreigners participate.
Advertisement
By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

It’s now official that foreign investors will be allowed to participate in the initial public offerings (IPOs) of telecommunication companies after the government amended law to open the stock market.

Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) said in a statement Wednesday that appropriate arrangements are being finalized to enable the foreigners participate.

Electronic and Postal Communication Act (EPOCA) 2010 requires the telecommunication firms to offload 25 per cent of their stake through IPO but foreign investors including those from the East African Community member states were blocked out.

“The restrictions on participation of non-Tanzanian investors in the Initial Public Offers (IPO) of the telecommunication companies have been removed following the amendments of the Electronic and Postal Communication Act (EPOCA) 2010 by the Finance Bill 2017,” the statement said.

So far, only Vodacom Tanzania PLC that has issued shares worth Sh476 billion although the results are yet to be announced.

“With regard to the Vodacom PLC IPO, the issuer is expected to announce before end of this week the modality of finalizing the IPO and provide information on the listing date,” CMSA stated.

advertisement

In The Headlines

100 people charged over poaching since 2014

The government has taken 100 people to court and fined them a total of Sh1.1 billion for poaching

25 minutes ago

President Magufuli meets power experts from Ethiopia

President John Magufuli Wednesday met a delegation of electricity and dam construction experts

  • News
    Govt directs audit of all water projects in the country by July 20  
  • News
    Return of dinosaurs’ remains from Germany not profitable, govt says  
  • News
    CUF row: Seif faction vows to sue Rita  
  • News
    Hope for Tanzania’s 50,000 seafarers as Parliament ratifies international laws  