GSMA calls for review of telecoms laws

By Cledo Michael @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The umbrella organisation of mobile operators in the world (GSMA) has called on Sub-Saharan countries, Tanzania included, to review their telecommunications laws in order to improve the sector.

GSMA’s head of sub-Saharan operations, Mr Akinawale Goodluck, said that review of the legal mechanism should also address tax regimes by introducing reasonable charges to mobile service providers who would in turn provide affordable services to the people.

Mr Goodluck said this when presenting GSMA’s State of the Industry Report 2016.

“Mobile sector through service providers should keep on being creative and invent new ways of increasing revenues,” he said.