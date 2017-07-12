Wednesday, July 12, 2017

GSMA calls for review of telecoms laws

GSMA’s head of sub-Saharan operations, Mr

GSMA’s head of sub-Saharan operations, Mr Akinawale Goodluck, 

  GSMA's head of sub-Saharan operations, Mr Akinawale Goodluck, said that review of the legal mechanism should also address tax regimes by introducing reasonable charges to mobile service providers who would in turn provide affordable services to the people.
By Cledo Michael @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The umbrella organisation of mobile operators in the world (GSMA) has called on Sub-Saharan countries, Tanzania included, to review their telecommunications laws in order to improve the sector.

GSMA’s head of sub-Saharan operations, Mr Akinawale Goodluck, said that review of the legal mechanism should also address tax regimes by introducing reasonable charges to mobile service providers who would in turn provide affordable services to the people.

Mr Goodluck said this when presenting GSMA’s State of the Industry Report 2016.

“Mobile sector through service providers should keep on being creative and invent new ways of increasing revenues,” he said.

He mentioned one of the major achievements of the sector in the region is mobile banking by extending financial services to a lot of people.

