Friday, February 16, 2018

German oil firm enters Tanzania

 

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam.  A German company specialising in oils, lubricants and additives, Liqui Moly, has entered the Tanzania market.

It has partnered with Adixoil Tanzania.

Liqui Moly Tanzania (Adixoil) managing director Faraja Mkinga said here that the aim was to contribute towards Tanzania’s economic growth.

“Over 4,000 products have entered the market. They include engine and gear oils, additives, vehicle care products, workshop equipment and service products,” he said.

According to Mr Mkinga, the partners are aware of competition. “World car manufacturing giants including the BMW, Renaults and others have endorsed our products. Prices are affordable. We hope our potential customers will like them.”

 

 


    • -->