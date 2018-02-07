Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Govt plans to build 7 more flyovers in Dar

The government chief spokesman, Dr Hassan

The government chief spokesman, Dr Hassan Abbasi 

In Summary

The aim is to decongest Dar es Salaam.

Advertisement
By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.mationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam.  The government plans to construct seven more flyovers in the city.

The aim is to decongest Dar es Salaam.

The government chief spokesman, Dr Hassan Abbasi, told journalists here on Wednesday, February 7, that the new projects would be undertaken at the junctions of Chang’ombe, Uhasibu, Kamata, Morocco, Mwenge, Tabata and Magomeni.

According to him, feasibility studies for the projects have started and will be completed mid this year.

“They will ease transportation in the city and stimulate other economic activities,” said Dr Abbasi, who is also the Information Services director.

 Similar projects are taking place at the Tazara area and Ubungo.

 

 


advertisement

In The Headlines

10  hours ago

Oil prices up

A statement by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authorities (Ewura) attributes the

10  hours ago

Seasoned journalist appeals for MPs support to amend marriage Act

Seasoned journalist and chairperson of the Tanzania Ending Child Marriage Network (TECMN),

  • News
    MPs call for speed up of national policy on narcotics control  
  • News
    Sh17.5m raised to build school lab  
  • News
    Zanzibar inflation rate falls as prices of food, non-products drop  
  • News
    Acacia hands over Sh40m libraries to 2 schools  