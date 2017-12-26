Infrastructure projects worth Sh30 trillion unveiled in 2017

By Mnaku Mbani

Dar es Salaam. Infrastructure was among the top winning sectors of the economy during this year after the government unveiled new mega projects, which have a profound impact on economic growth and development.

Unlike many sectors of the economy, eight infrastructural projects were approved and others were implemented this year valued at about Sh30 trillion.

The new projects are part of the implementation of phase II of the Five Year Development Programme (2016/17- 2020/2021).

Mega infrastructural projects that were implemented during this financial year include Ubungo Interchange, Dar Rapid Transit II and Tazara Flyover.

Others are Kurasini Logistic Centre, Mchuchuma and Liganga projects, Bagamoyo Special Economic Zone and Port, SGR project and Stigler’s Gorge Hydropower Project.

The first project for 2017 was the Sh180 billion Ubungo Interchange. Its construction was launched in March this year and was witnessed by the World Bank president, Dr Yong Kim.

The interchange project will be completed by 2020 and is going to ease traffic congestion in Dar es Salaam to stimulate economic activities and growth.

The second project was the construction of the second Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Dart) corridor along Kilwa Road, which will cost $160 million.

The project, jointly financed by African Development Bank and the government of Tanzania, will link the Dar es Salaam Central Business District to Mbagala.

The construction of the Tazara Flyover, which bisects Nelson Mandela Expressway and Nyerere Road, started mid-this year and will be completed by October, next year.

The $45 million project will ease current traffic jams experienced by road users, increase productivity and boost the country’s economy.

It will also contribute to the welfare of Dar es Salaam residents and the economies of both Tanzania and neighbouring landlocked countries.

The planned Kurasini Trade Logistic centre was also unveiled this year. The centre will be constructed in Kurasini, about 1.5km from Dar es Salaam Port and 10km from Julius Nyerere International Airport and about 2.5km from city centre will also stimulate trade.

Officials at the Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA), which owns the project, say the centre is surrounded by a number of inland container depots (ICDs) and logistics companies. It will operate as the Special Economic Zone in accordance with the laws of the United Republic of Tanzania. Sichuan Hongda (Group) Corporation has set aside $300 million as part of capital for mining Liganga iron ore and Mchuchuma coal.

Sichuan Hondga Group and National Development Corporation (NDC) agreed on a build, own and operate (BOO) model for selling power to Tanesco. It will employ 33,000 people.

According to a recent study, there are 428 million tonnes of coal reserves in Mchuchuma and 126 million tonnes of iron reserves in Liganga. It has been established that Liganga will produce about three million tonnes of coal per year, which is enough to generate 600 megawatts.

The Bagamoyo Special Economic Zone and Port is another project lined up for implementation during this financial year. Upon completion, it is expected to be the largest in East Africa and is expected to start operating between 2020 and 2021.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industries and Investment, Bagamoyo Port and the Special Economic Zone project, costing $11 billion, is expected to boost the country’s economy and attract major investments.

The construction of the port is being implemented by China in collaboration with Oman. It will include 190 industries, including the manure processing industry that will be put up by the government of Oman.

When fully developed, the Bagamoyo Special Economic Zone will attract about 700 industries to become a strategic investment zone in East Africa.

The Stiegler’s Gorge Hydropower Project at Rufiji Basin was also another mega project lined up for implementation during this year as an international tender had already been floated since August.

Speaking in June, this year, President John Magufuli said the project, which will cost $2.0 billion, had been on and off since the early 1960s.

In April, this year, President John Magufuli laid the foundation stone for the construction of the first section of the standard gauge railway connecting the port of Dar es Salaam with Morogoro.

The 300-kilometre rail line will be able to carry passengers and cargo up to 35 tonnes and transport 17 million tonnes of freight per year at a speed of up to 160 kilometres per hour.

The railway will also improve the movement of people and cargo to the neighbouring countries of Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, stimulating regional trade, and will generate 600,000 direct employments.