‘Isolated’ Bishop issues apology

By Haika Kimaro & Musa Juma @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara, Arusha. One isolated Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) Bishop has apologised to the Council of Bishops for not reading the Easter message.

Dr Lucas Mbedule of the Southern East diocese, who is one of the three isolated Bishops, issued an apology yesterday during a service held in Mtwara, saying despite not reading the Easter message, he supports it by 100 per cent.

Others, who were isolated following the council’s meeting are Mr Solomon Masangwa of the Northern Central Diocese and Dr Alex Malasusa of the Eastern and Coast Diocese.

However, the faithful in the Northern Central Diocese protested the council’s decision, calling for reinstatement of their spiritual leader.

The decision to isolate trio was reached during the two-day council’s meeting, which started on April 23 in Arusha.

Reports from the Eastern and Coast Diocese say the faithful have no official communication from Council of Bishops over their decision.