Monday, April 30, 2018

‘Isolated’ Bishop issues apology

  • Dr Lucas Mbedule of the Southern East diocese, who is one of the three isolated Bishops, issued an apology yesterday during a service held in Mtwara, saying despite not reading the Easter message, he supports it by 100 per cent.
By Haika Kimaro & Musa Juma @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara, Arusha. One isolated Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) Bishop has apologised to the Council of Bishops for not reading the Easter message.

Others, who were isolated following the council’s meeting are Mr Solomon Masangwa of the Northern Central Diocese and Dr Alex Malasusa of the Eastern and Coast Diocese.

However, the faithful in the Northern Central Diocese protested the council’s decision, calling for reinstatement of their spiritual leader.

The decision to isolate trio was reached during the two-day council’s meeting, which started on April 23 in Arusha.

Reports from the Eastern and Coast Diocese say the faithful have no official communication from Council of Bishops over their decision.

In Mtwara, Dr Mbedule said he failed to do so due a myriad challenges, but he could not disclose them. “I would like to apologise for denying you an important message from the council,” the letter reads.

