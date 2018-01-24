Judges: Why Judge Kisanga will be remembered

By Elizabeth Edward @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Retired judges Damian Lubuva and Barnabas Samata said competence and outstanding work made Judge Robert Kisanga a special person in the dispensation of justice.

He said those traits will make the departed Judge to be remembered in the history of judiciary in Tanzania.

The two judges separately told The Citizen on Wednesday, January 24, that Judge (rtd) Kisanga has left huge memories in the legal and judiciary history.

Judge Lubuva named the late Judge Kisanga among people who were the real experts of law and who established the court of appeal in the country.

He said Judge Kissanga was an expert in the law profession who had a strong stand who upheld ethics in his profession.

“Personally, I remember Judge Kissanga because he was my neighbour for a quite long time. Secondly, the first day I reported for work together with retired judges Joseph Warioba and Barnabas Samatta, we found him at the office as the senior lawyer, he welcomed us and assisted us to embark on our jobs,” he said.

For his, part Judge Samata named Judge Kisanga as the person with a firm stand who ensured that justice prevailed.

“He prioritized work than anything. He was quick is assisting someone who was eager to get comprehensive details on certain issues related to the legal profession,” he said.

A number of leaders, including President John Magufuli, have sent their condolencemessages following the death of Judge Kisanga.

Family spokesperson, Dr Onesmo Kisanga, said for the last four years Judge Kissanga has been fighting cancer until his death at Regency Hospital.

He said during his sickness, he travelled to India for intensive management and treatment.

"His condition became serious in the last two weeks, his doctor advised his admission at the hospital for close monitoring of his health until Monday when he was taken to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) until 6:30 pm yesterday when he died,” he said.