Kikwete consoles Mwakyembe for losing his wife

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former President Dr Jakaya Kikwete has joined a number of government officials today in consoling the family of Minister for Information, Arts and Sports Dr Harrison Mwakyembe who has lost his wife Lina on Saturday night.

Mr Kikwete arrived at the minister's residence in Kunduchi Beach today at around noon and stayed for about half an hour. Speaking to reporters, Mr Kikwete said he has been saddened by Mrs Mwakyembe's demise.

"I once visited her while she was being admitted at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) and yesterday while I was at the village, I received the news about her death, it is really sad indeed," he said.

He added, "I pray to God to give Mwakyembe and his family strength during this difficult time," the former president said.