Lugola outlines priorities after assuming new role

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Home Affairs minister Kangi Lugola has outlined his five priorities after assuming new role in the cabinet.

The Mwibara constituency legislator said on Sunday that his priorities will be implementing President’s directives, intensifying war on crime, curbing illicit drugs, cleaning security organs and dealing with people trying to disrupt the country’s peace.

Mr Lugola was speaking during his tour of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) headquarters, the publisher of Mwananchi, The Citizen and Mwanaspoti newspapers at Tabata Relini in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with MCL Digital, Mr Lugola said he will implement every directive from President John Magufuli.

During a brief swearing-in ceremony at the State House, President Magufuli directed the new Home Affairs minister to work on various issues he termed as irritating.

He named some irritating issues as failure to implement Bunge directives on the Sh37 billion Lugumi contract to install security equipment in 108 police stations across the country.

Others are dubious contracts for purchasing 777 police vehicles, uniforms contract, failure to take action against fraudulent Nida (National Identity Card Authority) officers and poor services delivered by the Fire and Rescue Department.

He also mentioned other issues as increased road accidents, existence of non-government organisations that benefit individuals instead of the public, failure to promote soldiers, arbitrary issuance of work permits, unethical conduct in dealing with refugees and failure to actively engage prisoners in production activities.

Mr Lugola said the aforementioned concerns raised by the President Magufuli will be his first priority.

“I have already started working on them by staring initiatives that will help reduce road accidents across the country,” he said.

On his second priority, Mr Lugola said he will put emphasis on reduction of crime in the country by increasing patrols and intelligence. “Though the police have succeeded to reduce crime in the country, I will intensify patrols on the surface and marine to curb crime against fishermen in rivers, lakes and the Indian Ocean,” he said.

According to him, his third priority was to ensure that people dealing with illicit drugs are completely denied space of doing illegal business in the country.

Mr Lugola, one of the outspoken lawmakers, his fourth priority was to stamp out issues that the public complains about the security organs, which include police, prisons, Nida, immigration and Fire and Rescue.

His final priority is to control people intending to disrupt the country’s peace, saying he will deal with those sending seditious messages.