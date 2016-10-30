By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. For 11-year-old Justina Gerald emerging fourth best nationwide in this year’s primary school leaving national examination was a dream come true.

In an exclusive interview with the The Citizen yesterday at Kijitonyama suburb in Dar es Salaam, the determined looking girl with a serious outlook on life said she knew all along that she would make it to the top ten.

“I concentrated on my studies, prayed and never stopped believing in myself,” said Justina with a smile.

The only girl among the top ten, slim in build her eyes keep darting as if she does not want to anything passing by her.

Asked what she thought most made her excel she said she always made it a point to ask the teachers to clarify whatever she did not understand in class.

“I also kept on reminding myself why I was in school and the importance of why I had to perform well.”

Finishing from Tusiime Primary School, she was a border in Standard Seven and considered the school her second home.

“I found the teachers very caring and willing to assist and what even more helpful was that they made us feel relaxed just before we sat for the national exams,” she said.

Justina added that the teachers looked after them like they were their own children and were always prepared to give guidance and counselling.

According to her former class teacher, Mr Philbert Simon, he said, the school highly encourages Standard Seven pupils to join the boarding section to allow the teachers to monitor their academic progress closely.

Mr Simon elaborated that the teachers made it a point that syllabus covered by May this year allowing plenty of room for revision.

This included having the candidates sit for regular tests both internal and external. Out of the 32 tests the pupils sat for Justina came first in over half of them. This was a pleasant surprise for the teaching staff as Justina had joined the school only this year from Mwalimu JK Nyerere Primary School also in Dares Salaam and a short stint at Kaizirege Primary School in Bukoba.

Best described as an ‘A’ pupil her mother Dr Edna Majaliwa says throughout primary school Justina would always be one of the top three in class. A paediatrician, Dr Majaliwa says due to her tight schedule at Muhimbili National Hospital she always made it a point to spend as much quality time as she could with her daughter.

“On top of going through her homework and helping out where possible I encouraged her not to always bury her head in books and take time to play and socialise with other children,” she said.

She added that it had become a family joke that Justina would come first in the national exams. “We used to constantly tease her about it while instilling into her she could become anything she wanted if she put her heart into it and worked hard,” she revealed.

Aiming for the stars, Justina said her role model the Vice-President Samia Suluhu whom she says has proven that women can become leaders.

“If I get the opportunity to meet her in person, I would like to ask her to improve the state of public schools. I believe every child is bright but most do not learn in supportive environments. If Mama Suluhu could push for an improvement we would have more children passing the national exams.”Justina elaborated. The elder of two children Justina seems to be bent on following her father’s footsteps, Mr Pius Gerald who is a business consultant. She would love to pursue a career in the field of economics.

Looking forward to joining Canossa Secondary School in Dar es Salaam for Form One she now has all the time in the world to indulge in her favourite pass time, and that is reading story books. Her favourite book at the moment is ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’.

Her mother says her daughter has enjoyed reading for leisure from a young age from and believes it has impacted on her impressive command of the English language.