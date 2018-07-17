Miss Journalism signs contract to promote Selous

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) has signed an agreement with Miss Journalism 2018 Witness Kavumo to be a goodwill ambassador of promoting Selous Game Reserve as a tourist destination.

Miss Kavumo was earlier this year nominated by the Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla, to support government efforts in promoting tourist destinations at both local and international levels.

Witnessing the signing of the agreement in question over the weekend, Dr Kigwangalla said his ministry will continue to engage artists and famous people in the promotion of the country’s tourist sites.

“These celebrities have many fans and on social media they are followed by many people both locally and internationally. Their support will help us reach out to many people leading to increased number of tourists,” he said.

Dr Kigwangalla pointed out that the TTB’s responsibility was to ensure that the goodwill ambassador visits the game reserve often, take photos and short clips to be shared on social media to promote the country’s tourist destinations.

“We have started with Miss Journalism who will promote Selous Game Reserve, we will appoint others to promote other attractions, the target is to increase the number of tourists,” he said.

Dr Kingwangalla pointed out that much as Tanzania is blessed with numerous tourist attractions is also blessed with a big number of celebrities who can help in marketing those destinations.

He urged celebrities to voluntarily support the government in promoting tourist destinations in a bid to speed up development in the country.

The TTB Executive Director, Ms Devota Mdachi said her board will work in collaboration with Miss Journalism to promote various attractions available in Selous through here social network platforms.

“We will make several short films that will easy her work of sharing them to her fans and this will help in promoting Selous to local and international tourists,” she said.

She pointed out that TTB will continue to support beauty pageants by giving them awards through which they will be inspired to promote tourist destinations.

On her part, Miss Kavumo she said that apart from promoting the game reserve, she will also create awareness on the need to conserve the environment for the reserve’s sustainability.

“I will continue to discourage poaching which is the major source of extinction of some precious animals like elephants which are potential for tourists’ attraction,” she said.