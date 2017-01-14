‘Muhongo wasn’t aware of tariff change’

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Meetings that the minister for Energy and Minerals, Prof Sospeter Muhongo, conducted with various stakeholders did not aim at discussing power tariffs but deliberating on the development of the energy sector in general, his ministry’s statement issued yesterday clarified.

In the statement, the ministry refuted reports that the minister was aware of Tanesco plans to increase power tariffs because he participated in a meeting with World bank officials during which the issue was discussed. According to the statement, on September 28, last year, the ministry conducted a meeting with World Bank officials -- part of a series of consultative meetings on the $200 million loan for improvement of Tanesco operations.

“The meeting was attended by other institutions including Rural Energy Agency (REA), State Mining Corporation (Stamico), Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), National Development Corporation (NDC) and Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory (Ewura).

The statement noted that issues which were on agenda included availability of enough, reliable and cheap electricity as catalyst for development and economic activities, improving Tanesco performance and how to reduce Tanesco debts.

“On how to reduce Tanesco debt which nears Sh800 billion (about $363 million) and improve its operations, World bank negotiated with the government, through Tanesco, on the $200 million loan. Therefore, in the meeting, there was no agreement to increase electricity tariffs,” reads part of the statement.