‘My stance on three-govt Union format unchanged’

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The new CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) Secretary of Ideology and Publicity, Mr Humphrey Polepole, has said his stance on the new Constitution, especially, on the three tier government structure, has not changed despite him being appointed CCM spokesman.

Mr Polepole, who was a member of the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC), is an advocate of a three-tier government under the new Constitution currently on the drawing board. This position is unpopular within the CCM ranks.

Subscribers to the three-government structure in the Union want formation of the Zanzibar, Tanganyika and the Union governments in the new setup.

But yesterday at CCM Lumumba offices when his predecessor, Mr Nape Nnauye, was handing over the office to him, he told reporters that his position on the structure of the Union remained unchanged.

Responding to a question, he said: “I am a CCM member by beliefs. I live according to party promises including the one demanding us to speak the truth. I will speak the truth all the time…..and I will never change my position.”

His position on the matter contradicts CCM’s. The ruling party believes in the two-government setup—the Union and the Zanzibar government. CCM used its majority during the Constituent Assembly to have the three-government proposal in the CRC draft constitution scraped.

However, Mr Polepole couldn’t give any hint on whether the new Constitution making process would resume soon, but assured the public that the process “is in safe hands.”

He dismissed claims that the process has stalled, saying reasons for its postponement are well known to the public.

Speaking to editors of various media houses at the State House last month, President Magufuli said the new Constitution wasn’t part of the pledges he made during his campaigns last year.