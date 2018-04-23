‘No new disease has erupted in Zanzibar’ – Ministry avers

By Haji Mtumwa @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. The Zanzibar health ministry has allayed fears on alleged eruption of a new disease in the Isles, saying that what people were suffering from is just “a common disease!”

Reports from the Isles had it that Muungano area residents in Unguja have been suffering from a disease causing body and joint weakness – and which just as readily dubbed ‘Muungano disease!’

The acting director of vaccines in Zanzibar, Dr Mohamed Dahoma, said the disease in Muungano and neighboring areas is not exactly new – explaining that it is an ailment that is caused by changes in the weather.

“I should allay the fears by stressing that people are not suffering from any new disease – as confirmed by laboratory tests which we have made. Patients suffering from the disease should report at their nearby health centers for appropriate diagnosis and treatment – if needed,” he said.

Without mentioning the number of patients who have been reported as suffering from the ‘disease,’ Dr Dahoma reiterated that the ‘disease’ is curable and, as such, people had no reason to fear.

“We have set down specific procedures to be followed in attending to patients at their homes using the mobile clinics system. Hopefully, the disease will be completely brought under controll in the near future,” he said.