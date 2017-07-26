By Saddam Saddick @TheCitizenTz ssaddick@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. The Prevention of Corruption and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Mwanza Region is holding 10 people including a journalist, for allegedly involving themselves in corrupt practices.

Besides the renowned sports journalists, others who have been arrested by PCCB include Dar es Salaam, Mbeya and Mwanza regional football association top leaders.

The PCCB Information Officer, Musa Misalaba, confirmed that the Bureau is questioning ten suspects but declined to go deep into the issue on grounds that the law forbids them from detailing any investigations.