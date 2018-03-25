Sunday, March 25, 2018

President Magufuli, Lowassa mark the Palm Sunday prayers

 

In Summary

While President Magufuli and his wife Jannet Magufuli attended the Palm Sunday Mass at St Peters Cathedral in the accompany of Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa’s, Mary Majaliwa, Mr Lowassa graced the prayers at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) at the Azania Front.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli and former Prime Minister, Edward Lowassa has on Sunday, March 25, marked the Palm Sunday prayers at different denominations in the city.

The Palm Sunday prayers is celebrated a week before Easter celebrations carousing the resurrection of Jesus from the dead as described in the New Testament.

Resurrection is said to have occurred on the third day of his burial after being crucified by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD.

It is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus, preceded by Lent (or Great Lent), a forty-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance.

