‘Renovate Mwanza airport ahead of Dreamliner landing’

By Ngollo John @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Works, Transport and Communications Minister Isack Kamwelwe has directed the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) to urgently renovate Mwanza Airport for it to be ready to receive Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on July 29.

The minister issued the direction yesterday during his tour of institutions under his docket, including inspecting the expansion project of the airport.

He said the government was currently working to expand nine airports in the country so that they will be in the position to receive both large and small aircraft.