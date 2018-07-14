‘Renovate Mwanza airport ahead of Dreamliner landing’

Mwanza. Works, Transport and Communications Minister Isack Kamwelwe has directed the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) to urgently renovate Mwanza Airport for it to be ready to receive Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on July 29.
The minister issued the direction yesterday during his tour of institutions under his docket, including inspecting the expansion project of the airport.
He said the government was currently working to expand nine airports in the country so that they will be in the position to receive both large and small aircraft.
“They include Songwe Airport in Mbeya, Mtwara Airport, Musoma, Kigoma, Songea, Shinyanga, Geita and Tabora,” he said. Mr Kamwelwe also directed the management of Air Tanzania Corporation Limited (ATCL) to improve its ticketing system to control the increase of fair to be charged. “Some of the agents are charging between Sh400,000 and Sh500,000 contrary to indicative fair of Sh260,000 that was announced by ATCL. I’m issuing a three weeks ultimatum for this to be solved,” he said. The minister also visited Mwanza Port and the Tanzania Railway Corporation offices. (Ngollo John)