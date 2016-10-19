‘Scorpion’ released after charges dropped, rearrested soon after

Dar es Salaam. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has dropped armed robbery charges against Salum Njwele alias "Scorpion".

State Attorney Munde Kalombola informed Resident Magistrate Adolf Sachile of Ilala District Court that, the republic had no intention of prosecuting the accused.

The suspect had been accused of viciously attacking a victim in Buguruni area and gorging out his eyes.

Magistrate Minde thus withdrew the charged under section 91(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act.