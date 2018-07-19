Tanzania tightens security at tanzanite mines

By MussaJuma and Joseph Lyimo

Mererani. New security measures are being implemented around tanzanite mines in Merelani, Simanjiro District.

This follows a report by the recently appointed presidential commission that tanzanite was still being smuggled out even after the construction of a perimeter wall meant to end illegal trade in the rare gemstone.

Briefing reporters in Arusha recently, the chairman of the Tanzania Mining Commission, Prof Idris Kikula, said royalty collections from tanzanite had dropped from a monthly average of Sh444 million to Sh40 million, and attributed this to rampant smuggling.

Yesterday, water bowsers and motor vehicles carrying miners and mineral dealers were refused entry to the mines.

There were chaotic scenes at the new entrance after small-scale miners were stopped, and only allowed through if they had both the national identification (ID) cards and special IDs issued by the Ministry of Minerals. The majority of them did not have either.

The Manyara Defence and Security Committee – led by Regional Commissioner Alexander Mnyeti, Regional Police Commander Augustino Senga and Simanjiro District Commissioner Zephania Chaula – spent most of yesterday at Mererani observing how the new measures were being enforced.

A mine owner, Mr Abubakary Mwamba, said the measures caused mining activities to virtually grind to a halt.

“Vehicles could not pass through the gate following the new procedures,” he said.

He expressed disappointment over the decision by the regional authorities to enforce the new measures before ensuring that most of the miners and other operators had the required IDs.

Manyara Regional Miners Union chairman Sadiki Mneney said they were not against the government’s decision to stop smuggling, but were not happy with the way the process had been carried out.

“The majority of the miners lack national IDs as well as those issued by the Ministry of Minerals, and other IDs such as voter registration cards are being rejected,” he said.

Earlier in the year, President Joseph Magufuli directed the military to build the wall with security cameras, checkpoints and one entry point.