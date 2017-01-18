‘Spotlights among causes of road crashes’

Dar es Salaam. Spotlights installed in vehicles, have been cited as one of the major causes of accidents last year.

Traffic Police Department head Mohamed Mpinga told reporters on Tuesday that there were 104 accidents caused by spotlights in 2015, while 123 accidents occurred last year countrywide.

He said the operation advising the removal of spotlights has been launched. So far 665 spotlights have been removed. Singida Regional traffic police removed 170 spotlights, followed by Coast Region that had 147. The figures for Kilimanjaro and Kagera regions stood at 32 each.