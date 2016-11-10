Startimes offers six more free channels in new promotional drive

Dar es Salaam. Startimes Tanzania yesterday launched an open week, whereby its consumers will be able to watch new channels for free. The open week runs from November 12 through November 20, the firm’s content manager Pauline Kimweri said yesterday.
“During the open week Startimes will provide four more channels for free, while six existing channels would continue being accessed freely,” she said.
All customer segments – including those, who have not paid for their decoders for a long time – will be covered by the offer. The goal is to bring the company closer to its customers, according to the company’s marketing manager Felix Awino