Thursday, November 10, 2016

Startimes offers six more free channels in new promotional drive

 

In Summary

  • “During the open week Startimes will provide four more channels for free, while six existing channels would continue being accessed freely,” she said.
Advertisement
By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam. Startimes Tanzania yesterday launched an open week, whereby its consumers will be able to watch new channels for free. The open week runs from November 12 through November 20, the firm’s content manager Pauline Kimweri said yesterday.

“During the open week Startimes will provide four more channels for free, while six existing channels would continue being accessed freely,” she said.

All customer segments – including those, who have not paid for their decoders for a long time – will be covered by the offer. The goal is to bring the company closer to its customers, according to the company’s marketing manager Felix Awino

advertisement

In The Headlines

World reacts to Trump win

Donald Trump has stunned America and the world, riding a wave of populist resentment to defeat

Mungai to buried at his home village in Mufindi Saturday

Former Cabinet minister and long serving Mufindi MP Joseph Mungai, who died suddenly on Tuesday

  • News
    PAC forms subcommittee to probe into Kigamboni satellite city project  
  • News
    Registrar strikes off three parties for ‘breaking rules’  
  • News
    Tanzania-US ties to remain strong, says American diplomat  
  • News
    What Tanzania can learn from US poll result  