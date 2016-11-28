‘Student gangs’ in schools pose threat to teachers

By Geofrey Kimani @thecitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Students’ criminal gangs at Igoma Secondary School in the region now pose a threat to both fellow learners and teachers.

Recently, a Form 3 student at the school died after he was allegedly stabbed by a member of a rival criminal group.

The Mwanza acting Regional Police Commander, Mr Augustino Senga, confirmed the incident over the weekend, saying it occurred on October 12.

He said that one student has been arrested in connection with the killing of Joseph Samora, 16, which sent shockwaves across the region.

Acting headmaster Lucas Jaralya said that the deceased was a member of a criminal group and that he died after he was allegedly stabbed with a pair of scissors by a member of a rival gang.

According to him, members of the two rival gangs exchanged bitters words for some minutes before one of them killed Samora.

He said that the incident did not take place at the school premises. “The kiling too place at the Igoma Primary School compound, which is located over 10 kilometers away from our school,” said Mr Jaralya.

He further allged that Samora was a member of a gang that has also been been posing a threat to teachers at the school.

The father of the deceased, Mr Samora Hambia, 65, has pleaded with relevant authorities to investigate circumstances surrounding the death of his son.

According to him, a few hours before his death, told his friends that he would go to witness a football match at Igoma Primary School, which is not much far from their home.

He said that he learnt about the incident from a neighbour and he immediately went to the scene.

He said that he later learnt that his son was stabbed on his neck with a pair of scissors, and that he died while being rushed to Bugando Medical Centre (BMC).

Mr Hambia said the matter was reported to Mwatex Police Station, which is a few kilometres from Igoma Primary School.

The deceased was burried at Kisesa Ward in Magu District last Monday.

Mr Julius Shembi, a leader of Magharibi A Street in the ward, said that the criminal gangs have been a threat not only to teachers and students in the area, but also to residents in the ward.

“They sometimes wander in the streets armed with with machetes, harassing innocent people,” he said.

A resident in the ward who requested anonymity for safety reason, says there are three students’ criminal groups in the area.

He named the gangs as Niger, Acadamnasi and Tamil Tigers. He said the groups have, for months, been attacking teachers, fellow students and wananchi at large in the area.

He said they have asked relevant authorities in the district to address the problem several times but to no avail.

“Some members of the groups are students from Igoma Secondary School and others are youngsters from various villages in Kisesa Ward. They are armed with all manner of rudimentary weapons, including machetes and scissors,” he said.

He affirmed that on October 21, three students stabbed a teacher while on duty. He said the students who allegedly committed the crime, were members of a group known as Acadamnasi.

According to him, the students were armed with machetes and a pair of scissors and attacked Mr Resipicius Dominic at the school premises.

Mr Dominic, who is a Chemistry teacher, said that the group attacked him after he urged them to refrain from skipping class sessions.

He said they never took trouble to listen to him and, instead, attacked him.

“I found them listening to music on their mobile phones during class hours. I, therefore, urged them to go back to class,” he said.

He said that they ignored his instruction and one of the group members attacked him and stabbed him on the back with a pair of scissors.

While running to avoid further harassment, he said, he fell down and sustained severe injury on his arm. He reported the matter to Mwatex Police Station and he was issued with RB no IGM/RB/724/2016. He says he underwent treatment at Bugando Medical Centre.

When pressed for comment on the matter, the regional police commander promised to give more details on it later this week. He, however, assured wananchi, students and teachers that police have beefed up security at the area.

“We have deployed a police van which will be patrolling along the Igoma streets, especially during the forthcoming festive season,” the acting RPC said

He said plans were underway for police to launch a crackdown on criminal groups in the area. He warned that the law-enforcers would act sternly on criminals.

Teachers in the area now live in fear, according to Mr Dominic, who said the attack has affected his performance.

He said that the group members have also threaten to attack his wife.

Mr Jaralya explained that students have been establishing criminal gangs that are organized in the streets and that they extend their quarrels and attack at the school.

He reiterated that the gangs are involved in immorality activities in the streets including playing local gambling games, quarrelling over women and abusing.

“The quarrels between the gangs arise over disagreement in payment after engaging in gambling games or while fighting over women,” he said

But he said that the school administration has found difficulties in controlling the criminal students because parents have been backing their immorality.

For example, he said that when they invite parents at the school to discuss discipline, he said that parents ignore and back the student’s immorality. However, he said that most of the students have repeatedly been involved in bad conduct despite warnings from the teachers.

But he said that the condition at the school environment where there is no perimeter wall and a gate has been enabling students to sneak in and out of school while armed with weapons.

He reiterated that teachers conduct their activities with fear of being attacked by students and it has affected their performances.

However, he said that at the day secondary school, teachers are unable to control and monitor immorality in students who their gangs extend threats to teachers who live in the streets.