‘Sugu’ calls for calm as nation awaits ruling

By Godfrey Kahango and Brand Nelson news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. While Tanzanians await judgment of Mbeya Urban Member of Parliament (MP) Joseph Mbilinyi (Chadema) and the party’s Southern Highlands Zone secretary Emmanuel Masonga, the duo have urged their supporters to remain calm irrespective of the ruling.

Mr Mbilinyi, who is popularly known as Sugu, was elected by the highest number of voters out of all the 264 elected MPs who booked their tickets into the lawmaking organ during the 2015 general election.

He garnered 108,566 votes to leave all the other aspirants for the constituency sharing only 57,690 votes.

Mr Sugu told his supporters yesterday to remain calm and accept any form of judgment from the resident’s Magistrate Court.

“All you need to do is be calm and wait for the court’s decisions. This isn’t the time of mourning. We need to evaluate where we are taking the region to for the interest of the people,” he told residents of Mbeya region.

He said he had no regrets for the time he spent in remand prison, saying his days behind bars have taught him many lessons about lives of imprisoned Tanzanians.

He commended Mbeya councillors for remaining loyal to the opposition political party, Chadema, as compared to others who have been defecting to CCM.

For his part, Mr Masonga said their prosecution and days they spent in remand prison was the plan of God.

“We should be prepared for any ruling. In case we lose, let’s pray for a better way for way forward,” he warned.

The duo stand charges of uttering ‘hate speech’ against President John Magufuli, a crime they are alleged to have committed on December 30, last year at Mwenge Primary School Grounds.

Before today’s judgment, the Court - under Resident Magistrate in charge, Michael Mteite – listened to five witnesses and one exhibit from the prosecution side and six witnesses from the defense side.