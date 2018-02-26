‘Sugu’ to appeal five-month jail term

By Godfrey Kahango @TheCitizenTZ News@tz.nationmedia.com

Lawyers representing Mbeya Urban Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Joseph Mbilinyi and Chadema secretary in the Southern Highland Zone, Mr Emmanuel Masonga have said they will appeal against a ruling by the Mbeya Resident Magistrate Court to strike a five-month jail term on each of the two politicians.

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, February 26, immediately after the magistrate in charge for the Mbeya Resident Magistrate Court, Mr Michael Mteite, had delivered the judgement, lawyer Peter Kibatala they will appeal

“Further details will be issued in the near future…What is important at this juncture is that we have decided to appeal,” he said.

After the judgement, Chadema leaders left the court premises and gathered at the party’s offices for the southern highlands zone.