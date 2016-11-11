‘TZ has managed to combat HIV among children’

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has made a big progress in combating the HIV and AIDS among children aged below 15 years., thanks to various interventions that have been implemented towards virtual mitigation of mother to child transmission of HIV and at large HIV infection among the special group.

Speaking during the second National Paediatric Art Quality Improvement Learning Platform, HIV Services coordinator from National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) in the ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Anath Rwebembera said on Wednesday that the progress was due to improvement in health service delivery and implementation of various interventions in partnership with stakeholders, Non-Government Organization (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Community groups to eliminate mother to child transmission of HIV and AIDS.

“The data we have clearly reflects improvement of access to antiretroviral treatment (ART) for HIV infected children from 34, 524 (26.5 per cent) in 2013 to 55, 670 (63 percent) in 2016, which is a big achievement,” she noted.

According to the data availed by the ministry of Health, in Tanzania, the number of health facilities providing padediatric ART services has increased from 96 in 2015 to at least 2,800 in 2016.

She urged the health care workers from the lower health facilities and communities across the country to continue providing and maintaining Paediatric and adolescent ART services for HIV and AIDS in each facility level.

“I call upon you to maintain and support what have been put in place through principles of quality improvement with which I am sure you are very much conversant with. Keep monitoring the outputs of the changes regularly,” she said.

“In doing so, we will realise our goals of providing good services to adolescent and children,” she said.