Dar es Salaam. It is World Aids Day today, marked under the theme: Let’s join hands to prevent new HIV Infections,’ and, the event comes about two months since the government released a circular requiring all health workers across the country to put every individual found HIV-positive on life-long antiretroviral treatment, regardless of CD4 cell count.

The move aims at improving the quality of people living with the disease but also preventing new infections significantly. However, health stakeholders have raised questions on the financial implications of the government’s decision while some experts in HIV/Aids have welcomed the government’s move.

Questions are centred on the financial implications of the new “test and treat all” approach which means that more than 1.4million Tanzanians Living with HIV, need ARVs while only half on them—around 800,000 can now access them.

In this interview, The Citizen’s Health Reporter, Syriacus Buguzi asks the Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu on how the government will deal with the financial challenges arising from the ambitious plan. Excerpts:

Qn: Honourable Minister, the decision to put everyone found HIV-positive on ARVs is such an expensive undertaking. And if it’s to succeed, it requires a lot of financial resources. How will the project be funded?

Ans: The government, [in collaboration with] Global Fund for Aids, TB and Malaria; and the US President’s Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) will deliver the funding.

Qn: And, how much money is actually needed in order to put everybody with HIV on the life-long medications?

Ans: The projected funding requirement for ARVs to attain the set targets up to December 2017 is $382, 093,512.06, [which is equivalent over Sh830billion]. The country has so far secured commitment of $94,476, 916.21[over Sh206billion]for ARVs from PEPFAR for 2017. Apart from that, Global Fund has also committed $83.01 million [over Sh179billion] for ARVs for the year 2017. The government is expected to continue financing the Medical Stores Department (MSD) to cover part of the costs for storage and distribution which is about $19.5million for July to December 2017 shipments. In addition, the government has budgeted for $4.5million in the 2016/17 fiscal year and year and is expected to double the amount to about $9million in the next fiscal year 2017/2018.

Qn:There is a funding gap here, Honourable Minister, how will you cover up that as a government?

Ans: Assuming that donors and the government will fund the project as expected, then the remaining funding gap will be $50million which will not affect the implementation of the Test and Treat project. Rather, will affect the attaining of the maximum stock levels at certain level. Nevertheless the ministry of health is working hand in hand with partners and donors to find possibilities of covering the remaining funding gaps for 2018 going forwards.

We, as the government have started preliminary discussions with the Global Fund on preparations for the new three years grant. In addition, the government has established the Aids Trust Fund which will mobilise funds from various sources (internal revenue) for HIV programmes including the procurement of ARVs which will compliment donor funding.

Qn: Honourable Minister, are you not worried about the fact that most of the ARVs are donor funded and therefore not sustainable? I am talkimg about a situation where the donors walk out. Do you have enough confidence in the new Aids Trust Fund in raising domestic resources for HIV/Aids?

Ans: Sure. [worried]. That’s why we would like to increase the share of the local funding for HIV/Aids.

Qn: So, has your ministry fully rolled out the new “test and treat” in form of national guidelines to healthcare workers across the country, such that all health workers are implementing it?

Ans: The Ministry issued a statement that has important initial guidance to healthcare workers in order to start implementing this [new] policy by October 1st this year. The detailed policy has been reviewed in collaboration with stakeholders and a final version of the National Guidelines is set for the final release in January next year.

Qn: Meanwhile, what’s going on now? Are the healthcare workers implementing the policy?