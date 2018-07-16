Usaid donates file server to TTB

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The United States Agency for International Development (Usaid) has donated a $175,000 (about Sh400 million at the prevailing exchange rate) file server to Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) in the endeavour to equip the latter with the right equipment to simplify accessibility and dissemination of data and information on tourism.

Receiving the donation, the Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla thanked the Usaid for its various efforts towards promoting tourism destinations in Tanzania through publication of fliers and magazines among others.

He said the donated server will make it easy for tourists to have access to authentic information related to the tourism sector. “I hope that this file server will act as a savior when it comes to accessibility of all the important information. Information that will be fed into the server will also lead to accessibility of accurate data on our ministry’s website and that of the TTB,” he said.

He added that the file server has come at the time when Tanzania has started experiencing an increase in the number of tourists visiting the country.

The team leader for natural resource management and water at Usaid Tanzania, Ms Bronwyn Llewellyn commended the government’s efforts in promoting tourism industry, saying her agency would support such endeavors.

The TTB managing director, Ms Devota Mdachi, said the server would help to increase working efficiency, storage and dissemination of all the key information.