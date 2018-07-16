Monday, July 16, 2018

Usaid donates file server to TTB

Natural resources and tourism minister Hamisi

Natural resources and tourism minister Hamisi Kigwangalla(centre) presses a file server key shortly after he received the device (the file server) as a donation from Usaid so it can be used by Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB). With him is Ms Bronwyn Llewellyn from Usaid and head of ICT at TTB, Mr Rossan Mduma. PHOTO | SALIM SHAO 

In Summary

Receiving the donation, the Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla thanked the Usaid for its various efforts towards promoting tourism destinations in Tanzania through publication of fliers and magazines among others.

Advertisement
By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The United States Agency for International Development (Usaid) has donated a $175,000 (about Sh400 million at the prevailing exchange rate) file server to Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) in the endeavour to equip the latter with the right equipment to simplify accessibility and dissemination of data and information on tourism.

Receiving the donation, the Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla thanked the Usaid for its various efforts towards promoting tourism destinations in Tanzania through publication of fliers and magazines among others.

He said the donated server will make it easy for tourists to have access to authentic information related to the tourism sector. “I hope that this file server will act as a savior when it comes to accessibility of all the important information. Information that will be fed into the server will also lead to accessibility of accurate data on our ministry’s website and that of the TTB,” he said.

He added that the file server has come at the time when Tanzania has started experiencing an increase in the number of tourists visiting the country.

The team leader for natural resource management and water at Usaid Tanzania, Ms Bronwyn Llewellyn commended the government’s efforts in promoting tourism industry, saying her agency would support such endeavors.

The TTB managing director, Ms Devota Mdachi, said the server would help to increase working efficiency, storage and dissemination of all the key information.

She said that Usaid has been supporting TTB in many ways including training of staff and facilitating translation of the TTB website into several languages, including Spanish, French and Chinese.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Magufuli to grace construction of CCM-owned college

President John Magufuli will on Monday, July 16, 2018 grace an event to lay the foundation stone

Wema Sepetu to be sentenced on Friday

The Kisutu Resident Magistrates Court in Dar es Salaam will deliver its sentence on Wema Sepetu’s

  • News
    Rights groups unhappy with JPM directive on prisoners  
  • News
    Upgrading of Mwanza Airport to start soon: TAA  
  • World Cup 2018
    Here's what we learned at the 2018 World Cup final  
  • News
    Magufuli sacks Kahama district commissioner  