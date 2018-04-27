“We knew we could handle massive Emirates jet” – TCAA

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam.Tanzanian civil aviation knew it had the capacity and skillset to guide the recent unexpected landing of the massive Airbus A380 operated by Emirates at Julius Nyerere International Airport.

In a press conference early Friday (April 27), Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority boss Hamza Johari said he was first called about the Emirates situation on April 24.

At 01:15PM, he was told the aircraft had landed. “We were confident – that’s why we had no doubts” said Mr Johari.

“We knew our airport had every facility needed (to accommodate the Emirates jet).”

Flight EK 701 was diverted to Dar late Monday, April 23 with 503 passengers and crew on board on board due to bad weather. Its original itinerary was Dubai to Mauritius.

The Emirates jet landed at peak hours when other flights were coming in, according to Mr Johari, but that was not an issue for the Dar es Salaam Airport.