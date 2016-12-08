‘We want a grape lobbying body’

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Grape farmers here have appealed to the government to assist them to form a body that will govern and regulate prices of the crop.

They said growing grapes was an expensive and time consuming venture but dealers and local wine processing factories buy their produce at low prices due to their lack of collective bargaining power.

The farmers made the appeal before the minister for Agriculture, Dr Charles Tizeba, as they asked the government to support them with equipment that can test sugar levels in grapes before harvest.

“We have invested large amounts of money to cultivate quality grapes, but it is unfortunate that dealers are in contol of the prices, and they have refused to purchase the crop on a cash basis,” lamented Mr Edward Kitange, a farmer in Hombolo Ward, on Tuesday.

He said, the price that middlemen pay per a kilo of grapes ranges between Sh800 and Sh1,200.

“The situation has compelled some of the farmers to enter into contracts with foreign buyers who pay between Sh3,500 and Sh4,500 a kilogramme,” he said.

78-year-old farmer Julius Chimalaunga said there were middlemen who have not paid him a shilling over the last three years.

A specialist at the ministry, Mr Adam Njovu, said farmers were still encountering diverse challenges that hinder them from benefiting from the crop accordingly.

He divulged key challenges as low prices especially during the rainy season.

“The quality of grapes in the dry season is high but farmers are required to keep the grapes for longer in the fields to allow grapes to reach the desired quality recommended for wine making,” he said.

During that period grapes have to be protected from birds, insects, other animals and even humans as they are sweet and produce an aroma,” he elaborated.

Meanwhile, Dodoma district agriculture officer George Mhina said there were at least 2,100 grapes farmers cultivating 1,264 hectares.