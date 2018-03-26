Woman who lost six relatives in road crash speaks out

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Ms Tatu Abbas, who lost six relatives in Saturday’s road accident in Mkuranga District, has pleaded with drivers to obey road safety rules.

Speaking to The Citizen at her residence in Buguruni, Dar es Salaam, on Monday, March 26, Ms Abbas said it was distressing that many people were dying in road accidents that could have been avoided if drivers abided by road safety rules and regulations.

Six of her family members were among the 26 people killed when a lorry collided with a minibus travelling from Dar es Salaam to Mkuranga District on Saturday evening.

Ms Abbas lost her daughter, two grandchildren, sister and two nieces in the horror crash.

“I lost Mwajuma Ali, Abdallah Athumani, Saidi Athumani, Nuru Yusufu, Halima Jabir and Mariam in that accident. It’s a devastating loss,” she said.

