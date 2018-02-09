Z’bar registers its diaspora as department formed

By Haji Mtumwa @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. The government of Zanzibar says it is still working on registration of all people hailing from the island in the diaspora in order to determine their number.

The minister for State in the President’s Office, Mr Issa Haji Ussi, made the remark on Wednesday when responding to a question from the Chumbuni Representative, Mr Miraji Khamis Mussa in the ongoing meeting of the House of Representatives at Chukwani, on the outskirts of Zanzibar Town.

Mr Mussa sought to know about the number of Zanzibaris in the diaspora and the intention of establishing a department for the diaspora in the island.

The minister said despite the government efforts in establishing the diaspora department and starting the registration, until now there was no exact number of the Zanzibaris living abroad known.